When I enlisted, I swore to support and defend the United States Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic. The way I understood it, that meant I’d obviously fight our foreign enemies, but I’d also fight rebellious commies here in the States if they decided to get rowdy.

I was kind of eager for the last part, if I’m being honest, though it wasn’t really a threat.

However, it seems that the Chinese are up to some things, and I can’t help but think domestic enemies are helping them along the way.