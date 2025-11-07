Enemies foreign and domestic
When I enlisted, I swore to support and defend the United States Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic. The way I understood it, that meant I’d obviously fight our foreign enemies, but I’d also fight rebellious commies here in the States if they decided to get rowdy.
We’re celebrating five years of Substack here, and we’re doing it by offering you a tremendous deal. Click the link to take advantage of it.
I was kind of eager for the last part, if I’m being honest, though it wasn’t really a threat.
However, it seems that the Chinese are up to some things, and I can’t help but think domestic enemies are helping them along the way.