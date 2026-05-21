AOC doesn’t think anyone can earn a billion dollars. Well, she doesn’t think, but that doesn’t stop her from saying stuff like how it’s impossible to earn a billion dollars.

And, to be fair, it’s true if you’re talking about just going to a job and earning a paycheck. You might be able to invest wisely and become a millionaire, and if you get really lucky, you might hit a billion if something takes off to some insane level, at least hypothetically, but you can’t do it with a wage.

But her claim is that you can’t do it ethically. You can’t become a billionaire without hurting others, and that’s simply not true. What’s more, someone who leans pretty left in his politics just told the whole world how you can earn a billion.