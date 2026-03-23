Cesar Chavez wasn’t a household name or anything, but he was well-known and well-respected among the leftist elites. They ignored that he was anti-illegal immigration, all because his workers’ rights stances matched their own views there.

Still, as we now know, Chavez was not a good person. He was a vile piece of filth who did some horrific things, to say the least.

And, this is hardly unusual among the left.

From Hot Air:

Meanwhile, there was a Washington Post opinion piece yesterday arguing that Chavez is not a one-off. On the contrary, the author says she was similarly abused by progressive heroes in the 1970s. She argues that this sort of abuse of women was pretty common among leftist movements. Look anywhere on the history of the left and you’ll spot the attitudes that undergirded this phenomenon. Eldridge Cleaver, spokesman for the Black Panther Party, told women in 1968 that they could best help the movement with their “p***y power.” Prominent anti-Vietnam War activist Abbie Hoffman announced that the only alliance he would make with feminists was in bed. Stokely Carmichael declared that the sole position for women in the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee was “prone.”... Sadly, a philosophical basis for the sexual exploitation of women and girls on the left was provided by some progressive thinkers, beginning with Sigmund Freud. The Austrian founder of psychoanalysis counseled female victims of paternal sexual assault that the problem was in their heads. They “wanted” their fathers and thus falsely accused them. Biologist Alfred Kinsey thrilled the world with his 1948 book “Sexual Behavior in the Human Male.” Less well remembered is his 1953 book “Sexual Behavior in the Human Female,” in which he wrote that girl children would not naturally object to adult men fondling their genitals except for their mothers’ prudish Victorian values.

And yes, most of these people are heroes among the left.

These are disgusting attitudes, and while some could argue they were artifacts of their day, the truth is that by the late 60s, this kind of “thinking” was already going out of vogue. Kinsey and Freud’s crap was never acceptable except maybe in ancient history, and Freud’s wasn’t really even then.

In other words, there have been disgusting attitudes toward sex among the left for ages, so Chaves wasn’t as much of an outlier as he should have been.

I will give the left credit for one thing. As the allegations surfaced, they were quick to take steps to purge any celebration of such a disgusting excuse for a human being. Whether this was a mark of consistency or just them trying to pretend they never celebrated him at all is something I leave up to you, dear reader, to decide.

There’s ample reason to believe that Chavez’s proclivities weren’t unknown among his organization, and that suggests that many of the leftists of his day probably knew something about it as well. They said nothing.

Sounds a lot like Harvey Weinstein, actually.

But this author wasn’t done, because she’s not talking out of her posterior on how common this is among the left. Oh no, she’s the voice of experience, unfortunately.

Her own story nearly matches that of the girls abused by Cesar Chavez: I was 14, and then 16, when two men, celebrated local activists, initiated sex with me in 1971 and 1973. As self-proclaimed feminists, they helped me flee home at 14 to escape the working-class father who had raped me repeatedly since age 10. For me, getting away from home was real progress. I was grateful to both of these well-educated men, just as many of César Chavez’s victims were grateful to him for defending the poor. Chavez stood up for girls like them — then betrayed them. This was the price they paid for the help he gave their community... The man who abused me the longest was a professor almost 30 years my senior. He was a campus leader of the anti-war movement in the 1960s and widely esteemed. When I first met him, he had two secret mistresses, in addition to his wife.

As a sexual abuse survivor myself, this pisses me off to no end. Again, this was not acceptable at the time, so you can’t even play off the whole concept of them being people of their time. It might not have been talked about, but it was a crime, and anyone with half a moral compass should have been able to see it.

And you’re deluding yourself if you think that no one knew. As noted, this particular activist had a history of philandering. You can’t keep two mistresses, a wife, and your personal victim going without someone noticing that you’re not keeping it in your pants except with your wife.

I promise you, someone knew. Someone knew and said nothing.

What I want to know is where all is this happening today. We know the Epstein files give us a hint that Clinton wasn’t exactly walking the straight and narrow on marital fidelity, even after the Monica Lewinsky thing surfaced, and the story about Bill Gates wanting anti-biotics is alarming to an extreme. Both are, of course, prominent leftists themselves.

But Epstein isn’t as cut and dried as we might like to argue, because at least some of whom he brought to the island were apparently of legal age. Cheating on their spouses is bad, but it’s not as bad as some of what Epstein did. We need to know definitively who exactly did what on that island, so we know who needs to be fed into the wood chipper.

The revelations about Chavez have shattered his legacy, but the man is dead. He doesn’t care anymore. No one is harmed by us learning about this now except those communities who sought to memorialize someone who turned out to be a disgusting piece of crap.

Share

But if this was the norm in the 1960s, it’s stupid to just assume the left of today is somehow immune to it, especially as we just had Harvey Weinstein’s litany of sins surface only a handful of years ago now. Weinstein was knee-deep in politics, all among the left, and that hints that nothing has changed since those Vietnam War protest days.

It’s one thing to simply disbelieve allegations.

It’s another to know what’s happening and to let it continue simply because someone is powerful and has the right opinions on some issues.

When I talk about burning it all to the ground, this is the kind of thing that makes me want to invest in gasoline and matches.

Tilting at Windmills is 100% reader-supported. If you enjoyed this article, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription for 15% off the first year or making a one-time donation here. You can also check out our store. Or, for more content, check out my YouTube channel. Your support is greatly appreciated.