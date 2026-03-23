Tilting At Windmills

Tilting At Windmills

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Leslie L Allen's avatar
Leslie L Allen
15h

The part that infuriates me is the left never brings up Clinton and Co. or Bill Gates with regard to Epstein, but they absolutely *love* to claim President Trump is a pedophile with no evidence and a decent amount of exculpatory evidence in the files for him. Anything goes for leftists, but the GOP *must* be held accountable. It's disgusting in a way you read about. 😝😬

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dancingtime's avatar
dancingtime
16h

There is never any excuse regarding children but, for those who were not around as adults in the 60s, it was the sexual revolution. Women were casting off and refusing their bras. It was the era of the femlib movement. Sex was open and free. Women bought into it all....

I repeat: There is no excuse for using children or for rape...

It is now well established that threats and abuse by people in power is not a genderless behavior.

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