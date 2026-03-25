Our country stands on the brink of…well, something. And something bad.

I won’t pretend to know precisely just how bad, but I know it won’t be mild.

What I’m talking about are two different parts of the Democrats’ current play in Congress. In particular, the current shutdown of DHS and the SAVE Act.

These two things shouldn’t look like they have anything to do with one another, at least on the surface, but you don’t have to dig too deeply to see where the connection is. Both involve Democrats trying to protect illegal aliens—I hate the term, personally, but I refuse to allow the left to pretend illegals are just immigrants and equate them with those who followed the rules to come here—and both need to be dealt with if we want to step away from the brink.

Let’s take a quick step back to understand where things stand, and this bit from Hot Air does a good job of summing it up.

The long game Democrats are playing, of course, isn't so much that they're trying to defund ICE. They are consciously attempting to prevent any further erosion of potential voters. And whether they deny it or not, their actions speak volumes. There is a bloc of illegal votes being cast, especially in blue states, and elected Democrats are terrified to see them go away. That's why they're blocking the DHS appropriations bill, and that's why they're blocking the SAVE Act with everything they have. They view both bills as an existential threat to them as a political party.

Except, I don’t think they see it that way.

I think they see it as blocking both efforts is an existential threat to anyone who isn’t left of Marx, and they like it that way.

The SAVE Act will keep illegal aliens from voting. That’s good, and it needs to happen. It’ll also help reduce voter fraud as a whole, and after 2020, it’s pretty clear this needs to be addressed. Voter fraud, particularly via absentee ballots, is a drum I was beating well before 2020, so I’m glad to see it.

But it alone won’t solve our issues here.

Yes, illegal aliens might hypothetically become voters somehow, especially if the left can get some kind of amnesty through, but the bigger issue is they’re not voting at all.

The census takes place in 2030. That’s just a few years from now, really, and when the counts happen, if they happen as they have been, there won’t be a distinction for who is here legally and illegally. People just get counted, and those numbers decide who gets how many seats in the House. It decides, more or less, where there will be the greatest density of congressional seats, such as the handful in Los Angeles or New York City alone.

That’s true even if illegal aliens can’t vote, and since they center in very leftward “sanctuary cities,” those cities are likely to get a lot more congressional voting power than they rightly should possess. Those members of Congress won’t just be there because of the citizens, but the non-citizens as well. They don’t need illegal aliens to vote, especially since a lot of them aren’t nearly as woke as the Democrats are.

So if that is allowed to stand, it won’t matter nearly as much if the SAVE Act passes—and really, this is an 80/20 issue where the Democrats are ignoring their own base by opposing it.

On the flip side, though, dealing with illegal immigration better won’t do a whole lot without the SAVE Act in place. It doesn’t matter if there are fewer illegals if voter fraud is still as easy as it has been throughout the blue states of America. They’ll still punch down any opposition and keep rolling farther and farther to the left, even if the voters want nothing to do with it.

For all their talk about “democracy,” we know the Democrats don’t give a damn about it. After all, where was their democracy when Kamala Harris was simply anointed as the party’s nominee for president? Why aren’t they more insistent in defending voting rights as being for American citizens? Why do they ignore their own voter base when more than 70 percent think yes, you should have to produce an ID to vote?

The answer is that democracy isn’t a core belief of Democrats. It’s a cudgel they use to try and bludgeon their opponents with any chance they can, but one that’s ignored when it’s inconvenient.

Trump won the popular vote in 2024, but they still act like he’s an illegitimate president. They still work to undermine him at every opportunity and will try to destroy anyone who voted for him if they get half a chance.

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Never mind that more Americans wanted him than Cackles the Clown. Oh no, they didn’t get their way, so democracy is irrelevant now. It’ll come back around later, though, when it’s convenient.

And if they get their way on either the SAVE Act or the DHS shutdown, it’s going to be a very bad road ahead of us.

If there’s good news here, it’s that I don’t think they’ll win. I think they’ll try to hold firm for as long as they can, but I think they ultimately cave. Let’s not trust that, though. Instead, those of us with Democratic representation need to start making calls and emails demanding they support the SAVE Act and end the DHS shutdown immediately.

The rest of you, look at where your Republican lawmakers stand. If they’re not vocally supporting the SAVE Act, call them out on it. Ramp up the pressure.

Make them afraid of losing their jobs.

And, if they still toe that particular line, you know good and well how they got elected in the first place, and it’ll be time to act accordingly.

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