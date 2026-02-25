There are some things that shouldn’t be controversial at all. Saying Punch the monkey got a raw deal, but is adorable with his stuffed organutan, isn’t controversial. Some might disagree—I have a friend who despises monkeys, for example, since he had to put up with them for much of his childhood—but that’s not really controversy. He just doesn’t like monkeys, and that’s fine.

But what happens when things that shouldn’t be controversial suddenly become the subject of controversy?

I get that Democrats loathe President Donald Trump. They’ve not exactly hidden this, but the party that keeps talking about the need to unite turns out to be unable to unite over a couple of relatively non-controversial points during last night’s State of the Union address.

In particular, there were two moments when everyone was asked to stand in a show of support, and Democrats refused to.

This makes sense if it’s blatant partisanship, but it wasn’t.

The first was when they were asked to stand if they believed the United States government existed to protect the American people, not illegal aliens. They remained sitting.

Then they refused to stand for the mother of Iryna Zarutska, the young Ukrainian refugee who was brutally murdered by a psycho on a bus in Charlotte, North Carolina. The brutal attack came out of nowhere, and Trump promised justice for her death.

Again, they refused to stand.

Over at Hot Air, Ed Morrissey points out that Trump tramped them with that, and he’s right. Trump did. He absolutely trapped them.

What he really trapped them doing, though, was being so infected with partisan vitriol that they can’t even agree with the man on relatively non-controversial things.

Even if they figured the jibe at illegal aliens was a bridge too far, why not stand for Zarutska? She didn’t do anything. She wasn’t political. She was just trying to live her life when she was murdered just for existing, for being a white woman on a city bus.

The left has defaced murals dedicated to her. They’ve gone off about vandalism of Renee Good memorials, despite the woman trying to run over an ICE agent, but not a word about Zarutska's memorials being defaced.

And the reason for these stands is simple. For all their talk of unity, the only unity they seem to really want is for all of us to just fall in line with their ideology. They won’t stand for protecting American citizens versus illegal aliens because they don’t actually care about Americans. They want the illegals to tip the scales in the census and build their power base without having to convince people of anything.

They wouldn’t stand for Zarutska because people on the right rallied around her murder. We pointed out how the accused killer had a string of felony convictions and should have been in prison. We pointed out how this was a brutal crime in a place that banned the weapon used to murder this poor girl. We pointed out facts, and the left hated us for that.

Worse, though, they hated Zarutska for being murdered.

The party that long championed the needed end of victim blaming was, once again, blaming the victim. It was Zarutska’s fault for being white, blond, pretty, and murdered. They hate her because her death highlighted their own failures, so of course, they weren’t going to stand.

Trump championed Zarutska, and that made it untenable for them to even show some decency to the poor, dead girl’s mother.

If Trump touches it, it all turns to fecal matter in their minds, and they can’t fathom looking for common ground, even on the least controversial comments he made in that speech.

They hate him that badly.

So when they talk about unity, remember what they refused to unite on. They refused to unite with Trump over protecting Americans or seeking justice for murder victims. These aren’t controversial points here, yet they still couldn’t do it. They couldn’t bring themselves to stand up and offer even token applause.

They told the world that despite their calls for American unity, that really just means unity on their terms and nothing else.

Of course, few among us are shocked by this. We already knew that with the left, it’s their way or the highway, that compromise only means they take a little less of your freedom than they wanted, and that America means whatever they want it to mean in a given moment.

We knew it, but they were at least a little less obvious about it.

Now, they’re not even trying. They told on themselves, and they did it for the whole world to see.

