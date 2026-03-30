Tilting At Windmills

Tilting At Windmills

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Leslie L Allen's avatar
Leslie L Allen
14h

The leaders of those communist movements *might* know about Tiananmen Square or the CCP's sanitized version of it anyway. I seriously doubt anyone below them has any clue. We're talking about young people and senior Jane Fonda wannabes here. Young people were educated about all the "advantages" of communism (dubious as they may be), but the parts that allowed Russian mothers to cook and serve their sickest children to the healthier ones and for approximately 100 million people to be killed or murdered was mentioned as an aside, if at all. This all comes back to the Department of Education and our failure to get rid of it. If we don't start educating our current generation of students on the dangers of the ideas of Millennials and some Gen Z, we might be a communist country before I die. God be with us, but I hope not.

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Paul (Drak Bibliophile) Howard's avatar
Paul (Drak Bibliophile) Howard
18h

They scream "No Kings" but accept the Money of a Chinese "King". 😡

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