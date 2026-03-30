This past weekend had another series of “No Kings” rallies throughout the country. There was even one in the UK, which was directed at Trump and not, you know, their actual and literal king.

One especially troubling image came out of a Soviet Union flag flying at one of the rallies, with literally no rally supporters condemning it. That’s troubling, in part because if a Confederate flag came out at a pro-Trump demonstration, we know what the news would show 24/7.

And yes, that example was deliberate, simply because both are nations that failed and were organized, at least in part, on a terrible concept involving a lack of individual freedom.

Funny, ain’t it?

Regardless, as bad as that flag was, it seems the communist roots go a lot farther than a flag in the back of a crowd.

A network of about 500 groups with an estimated $3 billion in combined annual revenues is behind the coordinated nationwide “No Kings” protest Saturday, including communist groups who are using the day to call for a “revolution,” according to a Fox Digital News investigation. According to a copy of the permit for the “flagship” march in St. Paul, Minn., Indivisible, a national well-heeled Democratic political advocacy organization funded by billionaire George Soros, is the lead coordinator for the protest. But Fox News Digital has also identified key participation by a network of radical socialist and communist organizations funded by Neville Roy Singham, an American tech tycoon and avowed communist living in China. Over nearly a decade, Singham has financed a constellation of activist institutions that promote revolutionary socialist politics and frequently collaborate in protest campaigns, including the People’s Forum in New York, the Party for Socialism and Liberation, the ANSWER Coalition and CodePink, whose co-founder Jodie Evans is married to Singham. These groups work closely with the Freedom Road Socialist Organization. They are all sending members to the protests and one group said they plan to bring a message of “revolution” to the protests.

Now, I’m not stupid enough to pretend the United States doesn’t do something similar. We’ve monkeyed with other countries’ elections for decades, so while I don’t like China playing this game, I can’t pretend they’re doing anything differently than we would in their shoes.

But I damn sure will fault every useful idiot who accepted this money, knowing who it was from and what it was for.

It’s one thing to oppose Donald Trump’s policies. I don’t agree with everything the man says and does, either. I’ve called him out before, and if need be, I’ll do it again. As Americans, we have no duty to blindly follow our leaders. Quite the contrary, in fact, and if you don’t like what you see, you should speak out.

But it’s another to accept support from a literal communist, working with a communist adversary, and supporting their call for “revolution” here in the United States.

That word doesn’t inherently mean violence, but it does mean upturning the same Constitution that protects their right to take to the streets in order to criticize the president.

Let’s not forget what happened when China had a crowd that sought to peacefully protest the government in a public square.

That’s right. They rolled in with tanks and killed them, then memory-holed the entire thing, and they act like it never happened, and these morons accepted that money knowing all of that.

Moreover, now that we know where the money came from and it can’t be ignored, will any of these people express concern over who is funding their movement? Will they clearly state that their views don’t align with China’s or the Chinese Communist Party's? Will they, if they were actually ignorant of where the money came from, refuse future funds? Will they return the money?

In short, will they do literally anything to distance themselves from the Moaist turd stain that paid them?

Share

No.

No, they won’t, and it’s because, despite their protestations to the contrary, too many of those people are absolutely fine with what Singham and Evans stand for. Let’s not forget that Code Pink, which Evans founded, was knee-deep in the Cuban debacle last weekend. They’re all about supporting communists anywhere they exist and in opposing the United States on general principle.

If they have principles, that is.

I’m not shocked at the role the Chinese ruling party played in the protests. I’m not surprised at all, and as I said, I know we’d do the same with them…if they believed in or even pretended to have free elections at all, anyway.

But the sooner we recognize that our current industrial ties with China simply fuel this kind of unrest in our country, and then take steps to sever those ties, we’re only going to make things so much worse for ourselves as a nation.

Tilting at Windmills is 100% reader-supported. If you enjoyed this article, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription for 15% off the first year or making a one-time donation here. You can also check out our store. Or, for more content, check out my YouTube channel. Your support is greatly appreciated.