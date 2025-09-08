Tilting At Windmills

Tilting At Windmills

Discussion about this post

Mark Gist
8d

Look at the research this way:

There's $30 billion in research funds but if your research proves that there is no global funding then that money vanishes. How many papers are going to be published showing that there's no warming?

James Bastnagel
Sep 8

The whole thing is a fraud. They chose CO2 as their proxy gas. NOTHING exists without CO2 flowing through the food chain! These people are ruthless, greedy and really good at selling a totally bogus hoax to school children, who are now adults, who now have one of their solid secular beliefs exposed as a grift. We should just say ‘shut up until one of your models approximates reality.’

