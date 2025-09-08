My big beef with the climate change crowd is that none of the models they’ve used to preach doom and gloom have panned out as they said they would. Not a single one. That’s actually kind of impressive, to say the least. The only other areas with such a track record are things like phrenology and Miasma Theory.

And, for me, that’s enough. If they can’t get remotely accurate models, then it’s clear they don’t know enough about what’s going on for us to completely shatter our economy.

But it seems that the failures don’t stop at predictions.

Oh no, they also seem to botch the stuff they say is happening and has been for ages.

From RedState:

You know the drill—according to doomsdayers Al Gore and Greta Thunberg, we’re all about to be swallowed by the rising seas, and our civilization will soon be underwater. It's a woefully sad outcome, but it’s not the one that Dutch researchers found in their studies: A new study conducted by a Dutch engineering consultant found that the average sea level rise in 2020 was around 1.5 millimeters per year, "significantly lower" than the 3 to 4 millimeters often projected by climate scientists and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). Hessel Voortman and researcher Rob de Vos checked actual observations of more than 200 tide stations against projections and models. "It is crazy that it had not been done. I started doing this research in 2021 by doing the literature review. 'Who has done the comparison of the projections with the observations?' And there were none," Voortman told independent journalist Michael Shellenberger. Voortman noticed that his observations weren’t exactly gelling with what the “international climate community” was claiming, so he decided to put his theories under the microscope: He decided to put his theory to the test worldwide, looking at 200 different tide-gauge stations with at least 60 years of data to study. “For the vast majority of the stations, the differences between the two curves were not significant,” Voortman said, adding that this indicated no detectable acceleration in sea level rises.

Voortman says that sea levels were at a trough in 1993 and a peak in 2020, so when you account for those factors, there isn’t any increase in sea levels.

This meshes with a different kind of information, namely, photographic.

Islands, contrary to what Rep. Hank Young might think, don’t float on the ocean. They’re land masses that rise out of the waters. That means we should see rising sea levels on both those and the various continents.

Yet pictures from a century ago or longer show sea levels at pretty much the same point they are today.

If sea levels are rising, that should, at least in theory, show up in photographic evidence from the past, right?

Sure, high tide versus low tide and other odd factors might color things just a bit, but what are the odds of so many pictures failing to show an increase if it was really that significant?

Of course, this all makes sense if you see the climate change thing as a scam.

Yes, I’ve said before that I can accept the idea of climate change. It’s happened before, and it will happen again. There are places where people settled and abandoned time after time through the eons, all because the climate changed and they had to move on. So yeah, I can see it.

But the entire idea is that we are doing this, that we are making everything worse, and proof of that was supposed to be an increase in sea levels. It was proof that the ice caps were melting and Waterworld was about to be reality.

And now we see that nope, it’s not happening.

That’s because climate change isn’t about the climate. It’s about fleecing the gullible for funding, where results don’t matter so long as you can make it sound scary enough.

People want to shatter our economy, plunge us back in time as a society, all while demanding less work and more money, all because the supposed experts claim this is happening, that the evidence is all around us.

And they seek to destroy any expert who goes against the grain. They call us “deniers” like we’re saying the Holocaust didn’t happen, all to demonize us so we won’t be taken seriously in the discussion.

But they never address the plethora of failures. They just ignore them and count on a complicit media helping them do so.

In fact, Miasma Theory and astrology have a better track record than climate change research, now that I think about it.

