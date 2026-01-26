Yeah, I know what happened in Minneapolis this weekend, and I might talk about it later in the week, but right now, my bandwidth on that subject is limited, considering I’m knee-deep in covering it at Bearing Arms already.

Everything else feels like it’s small potatoes in the wake of what happened, and how badly things could go from here, but the truth is that the world has a lot more going on, and not everything is terrible.

I mean, while I have every reason to believe that China is loving the unrest here in the United States, they’re not loving what’s coming down the line for them, at least when it comes to solar companies.

Green energy tax credits have long been a boon for all solar companies, but the Trump administration is about to cut off the faucet for companies with at least 25 percent of ownership held by Chinese interests.

So they’re trying to play a shell game.

President Donald Trump’s Treasury Department is readying guidance aimed at preventing companies with significant Chinese ownership from receiving green energy tax credits. In response, Chinese solar firms are scrambling to create corporate entities that appear American but in fact have extensive ties to China, internal industry data and research reviewed by the Washington Free Beacon shows. Take the Ontario-based global solar panel maker Canadian Solar. The company’s U.S.-based manufacturing and sales were long overseen by Canadian Solar’s Chinese subsidiary, CSI Solar. In December, Canadian Solar announced plans to resume direct oversight of its U.S. operation through a new joint venture. On paper, the move appeared to reflect a North American company making efforts to reshore its supply chain. Upon closer examination, Canadian Solar’s China ties remain strong. The company’s founder and CEO, Xiaohua Qu, served as a committee member in the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, a Chinese Communist Party-controlled government advisory body. In a 2012 interview with the state-run propaganda outlet China Daily, he referred to economies outside of China as “foreign markets” and said his “intention” as the head of Canadian Solar was to “focus on the Chinese market.” The majority of Canadian Solar’s assets and employees are based in China, as the company notes in its financial statements, which concede that it is exposed to legal and operational risks because “a significant portion of our manufacturing operations” are in the communist nation. The statements also note that Beijing considers six of Canadian Solar’s Chinese subsidiaries to be “high and new technology enterprises,” which are eligible for favorable tax rates. Canadian Solar could nonetheless receive green energy tax credits courtesy of the U.S. taxpayer. Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act—which the Treasury Department’s impending guidance is meant to enforce—stipulates that a company is ineligible for such credits if its Chinese ownership is 25 percent or more. Under its new structure, Canadian Solar’s Chinese subsidiary will hold a 24.9-percent stake in its U.S. operations.

So they’re liquidating as much as they can to get in just under the wire.

Or they’re just going to hide it and pretend it’s not a thing and hope no one looks. To be fair, the next Democratic administration probably won’t. They won’t care in the least.

Let’s remember that Chinese companies have been putting technology in solar panels that could, theoretically, allow them to be shut off remotely. China’s involvement in green energy is an existential threat to the United States should the left get its way on so-called green energy.

As it is, we’re likely to have a lot of problems with things like solar and wind, where it won’t meet our energy requirements, no matter what the government tries to decree, but imagine if China can cut them off anytime they want.

Suddenly, there’s less concern over the US intervening in an invasion of Taiwan, for example.

So while we may not be able to completely purge everything, keeping Chinese interests in companies getting taxpayer dollars to a minimum is a sound strategy.

The problem is that a 24.9 percent stake is still too high.

Of course, even half a percent is too high in my books, because I don’t trust the Chinese government any further than I can throw the Great Wall.

And the truth is that those Chinese interests will do everything they can to hide any and all involvement in solar companies, not because they really think solar is a winning industry, but because they want to make sure they can capitalize on our nation’s own stupidity.

We keep treating solar and wind like viable pathways toward clean energy, but there’s nothing at all to really show that’s remotely plausible as things currently stand. We keep trying to force it to happen, all because the one time a president said we’d do something by the end of the decade, and did, it somehow meant government could just will things into existence.

You can’t change the laws of physics, and you can’t just will technology to advance.

But you can sell what exists to people too stupid to recognize you’re funding your own enemies, so they can rise in power and supplant you on the world stage.

Limiting their involvement in companies that get taxpayer dollars is a good thing. Ending the taxpayer gravy train would be better, though.

Failing that, let’s make the limits of involvement meaningful.

