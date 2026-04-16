For a while there, it seemed like the big topic on this Substack was so-called misinformation. I wrote a ton about it and, more accurately, the push to try to ban it.

It was presented as essential for democracy, but as we’ve seen since then, so much of what they tried to brand as misinformation turned out to be true. Still, at the time, we might have suspected it in a lot of cases, but we didn’t have the evidence we now have.

But these “misinformation” activists weren’t content to just try to get the government involved. They also pushed others to play a role and pretend this is just the free market at work.

And now, that’s been slapped down for good.