Tilting At Windmills

Tilting At Windmills

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Cedar Sanderson's avatar
Cedar Sanderson
17m

I'm filling my house with books - currently the oldest one on the shelves is an 1880s cookbook. I figured out a while back that preserving books was important. About a year or so ago I started buying DVDs instead of renting a film I thought I'd want to watch more than once. It's about the same price if you buy used. And ceramics? Well, I went back and threw pots for the first time in twenty years. I'll go back and do it again when I find time, because I love making pottery.

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dancingtime's avatar
dancingtime
2h

Long ago I switched from buying Nook books on serious subjects and hard bound for fiction. I do the opposite now. And I print a lot of articles which I know if I just kept the link would not be available. Everything on my laptop is backed up on an external drive, as well as in the cloud. That little habit saved me when I lost not only wifi connectivity but also ports to transfer data from the old laptop to a new laptop. No way to get the data except for that external drive. (Water damage problem). I lost three months of data when those ports would not work for Time Machine backup.

Waste...yes...big problem which I have always eschewed...If I can, repair it is and always buy quality...

Agree with your concept...

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