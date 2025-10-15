As I’ve already noted this week, President Trump has brokered a peace deal that, at least for now, ends the fighting in Gaza. He ended the so-called genocide that somehow involved aid from the supposedly genocidal regime flowing to the group they were supposedly trying to exterminate.

It’s all very complicated and every layer of it is stupid, but the fact is that the fighting ended and Trump gets the credit.

Which, if the results are what matters, should make everyone happy, especially those on the left. They wanted the “genocide” to end, and what they said was that genocide has now ended.

And the loudest voices over the past two years are now silent, as David Harsanyi pointed out at RealClearPolitics:

Everyone understands that slogans such as “Free Palestine!” and “Ceasefire Now!” are just euphemisms for a Hamas victory. Never has that been more evident than today. Take New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, the new darling of the American left. He has publicly demanded a “ceasefire” in Gaza scores of times since the Oct. 7 massacre -- a slaughter he recently referred to as a “war crime” rather than what it was, a terrorist attack. He even traveled to Washington in November of 2023 to start a hunger strike meant to pressure the White House into forcing a “permanent ceasefire” on Israel. After 24 hours, Mamdani finally released a mealymouthed statement both-siding the war. Most of his allies haven’t even bothered to do that much. As of this writing, “ceasefire” champion Bernie Sanders, who has spread the Gaza “genocide” hoax hundreds of times to his millions of followers, has said absolutely nothing about the Trump deal. The same goes for Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, Elizabeth Warren, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, and, no doubt, scores of other Hamas apologists. It seems awfully curious that the people who have made Gazans a central political cause do not seem at all relieved that there’s at least a temporary cessation of violence. After all, they have incessantly told us that there is a genocide going on and mass starvation was right on the horizon.

I can’t say that I’m all that surprised.

See, Democrats saw this as an issue they could try to leverage in the midterms. They figured that the American people would somehow buy into their delusional rhetoric on that.

But really, what we have to remember is that this was never about what they saw as right or wrong. What it was about was winning and losing.

It’s not that they wanted the war to stop. It’s that they wanted to stop it and then claim credit. They didn’t get that, so now they’re sulking.

It kind of reminds me of something else I wrote about earlier today. The anti-gun “journalist” organization The Trace took issue with the National Shooting Sports Foundation partnering with a suicide prevention group. They attacked it as nothing more than a publicity stunt.

60 percent of all so-called gun deaths are suicides. Reducing those are good for everyone, and the suicide prevention group doesn’t focus on guns. They focus on preventing all-cause suicides, which is a sensible position.

And everyone got attacked by the anti-gun left because they want their policies to be the only ones in the conversation.

The truth is that the left doesn’t share well.

For all the collectivist policies, they don’t actually like sharing. They don’t want you to have it, either.

For them, it’s all about Democrats. They are required to be the winner at all times, and when they’re not, they sulk like little children. They can’t acknowledge that Trump got a win on an issue they’ve been screaming about for two years now.

As someone once said, the issue is never the issue. The issue is the revolution.

For Democrats, that’s what it’s always about, but they’re too stupid to understand how revolutions actually work. Every time they get the majority and the White House, they act like they were just handed a thousand-year mandate. They destroy norms and undermine tradition, then are shocked when they get bounced out on their collective ears a couple of years later, and Republicans now have those tools at their disposal.

They’re mad right now because Trump won, and their screaming didn’t work. He didn’t do things their way, and he still ended the fighting between the IDF and Hamas (there’s still fighting, but it’s not the IDF killing innocent people), meaning he not just got the “W,” he handed them an “L.” The things they swore wouldn’t work did, and they can’t run on that now.

Nothing about their silence is shocking. What else can you expect from a party that’s made the last few election cycles about jealousy and outrage rather than policy and debate?

They’re more worried about winning than people’s lives, even as they claim the government shutdown is really about them being so concerned about people’s healthcare needs.

It’s vile, but unsurprising to me.

I’m almost eager to see what they try next, just so I can point and laugh at them.

