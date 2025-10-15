Tilting At Windmills

I used to tell my Dem acquaintances (most of them ain't friends any more; the majority of them by their own choosing) "Want to know why I think Policy X is a bad idea? Because if Republican Boogeyman of the Week comes into power, they will absolutely use it against you and yours."

I gave up saying that, because none of my Dem acquaintances ever believed me. Not that whatever policy or law in question wouldn't be used against them, but that the current Republican Boogeyman, or any Republican for that matter, could ever come into power. The idea of losing is utterly inconceivable to them: they are, to an individual, convinced that the Democrats are the future and victory is inevitable and assured. Which is why they've been screaming about Election Fraud since Bush vs. Gore and the hanging chads back in 2000.

I don't know when she posted it, but I did see a statement on the Israel/Hamas War ending from Liz Warren yesterday on X. She managed to talk about her "joy" for the hostages return and peace ensuing, but failed to mention President Trump's role in the process. It was like watching a toddler explain how the finger paint ended up on the wall entirely without human help.

