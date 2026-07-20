Tilting At Windmills

Tilting At Windmills

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Steve C's avatar
Steve C
10h

There are many issues with academia and you hit on the one that keeps their egos well fuelled, that is they all think and talk alike. They are for the most part very closed minded and do have difficulty engaging with people who have different perspectives. I was a biology//chemistry major in college in the early 1970’s. I wrote a paper that took a position my professor didn’t agree with. He suggested I add a few references I hadn’t considered and still graded me with an “A” because it was a well researched paper. I tried to do the same in a humanities class the next year and was told that the paper would receive an “F” because I missed the correct answer. By the time I graduated in 1972 the mind virus had also infected the hard sciences. How much worse it must be now.

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Mark Gist's avatar
Mark Gist
7h

The "not everyone has XX or XY chromosomes" argument is a distraction. It's a birth defect and often results in infertility. There has been no correlation between that and gender dysphoria. But she's so used to people nodding their heads and accepting it that she cannot defend that position.

I used to know someone who was born without a thumb on her right hand but I would never use that to justify someone with Body Integrity Dysphoria having his thumb cut off "because not everyone has ten fingers".

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