Tilting At Windmills

Tilting At Windmills

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul (Drak Bibliophile) Howard's avatar
Paul (Drak Bibliophile) Howard
1h

IIRC The original AntiFa group was a German pro-Communist group that was "against" the anti-Communist fascist groups.

Modern Lefties want us to forget about the violent Lefty groups that were around prior to WW2 (and afterwards).

Reply
Share
Leslie L Allen's avatar
Leslie L Allen
17m

The uniparty is real, organized and sees the People as the enemy. I can't tell yet if Trump is just as frustrated as we are or is controlled opposition, but I've become a cynic in my old age and, with the exception of Jesus Christ, I have to see to believe. Until arrests come, I won't believe they will. If they do, I'll happily admit to being wrong.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tom Knighton · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture