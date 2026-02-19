It’s funny how a group that has websites, meetings, and all of that is somehow not a group at all. That’s how the left tries to frame Antifa, anyway. The whole “Antifa is an idea, not a group” sounds great and all that, but reality proves those words are nothing but yet another lie Democrats and the media (but I repeat myself) like to tell.

We know better.

Not only are they a group, they’re also a pretty well-funded group, based on what all we’ve seen.

I mean, even driving, it’s not exactly nothing to travel across the country to start something, get thrown in jail, get bail paid, and then do it all again next week. Someone’s writing the checks.

And that someone will (theoretically) have to explain themselves in the near future, apparently.

We’ve seen the 2016 anti-Trump rallies, the 2020 George Floyd riots, and the ongoing anti-ICE protests in blue cities since President Trump started trying to clean up the illegal immigration disaster left by former President Joe Biden. There’s been one constant: Antifa. The group, whose name is short for anti-fascist, is known for their menacing black outfits, complete with masks, and their often violent behavior. They show up as if by magic the moment a demonstration breaks out, and they’re not there to keep the peace. But where does their funding come from? Who’s behind it? FBI Director Kash Patel wanted to know, so he’s been investigating it — and he says the bureau has found some answers: FBI Director Kash Patel said Wednesday that investigators have uncovered what he described as major funding streams tied to antifa. The revelation signaled possible new enforcement action as the bureau intensified scrutiny of left-wing violence, according to a report from the Washington Examiner. Speaking on “The Dan Bongino Show,” Patel said the FBI under President Donald Trump has been conducting a financial investigation into how demonstrations linked to the loosely organized far left movement are supported.

And Patel also notes that they have some names already, though they’re withholding that from the public for now.

Look, if this results in arrests, then sweet. It’s about damn time.

If it’s just more talk meant to keep the right happy but little else, then I’m sick of it. There are too many people who have gotten a pass for their crap for me to just shrug off more of that.

From the illegal investigations into people on the right to the Epstein bunch, we know that there’s a lot of problematic things going on in the country that should result in arrests, but aren’t.

If this is just more of the same, then spare me.

But if it’s serious, and those who are financing these domestic terror cells are going to get arrested, then I’ll be absolutely thrilled.

Antifa isn’t an idea. It’s a misnomer, at best.

The people who dress in black, destroy buildings, attack innocent people, and insist that everyone must be forced to conform to their ideology or at least be silent aren’t “anti-fascist.” They’re just the new fascism walking around in progressive trappings.

They’ve learned lessons from the Nazis, but they just don’t apply their tactics to some of the same people as their predecessors would. Except the Jews. That hate is too strong to die, apparently.

And yeah, with the millions in property damage they’ve caused, to say nothing of at least a few deaths, they’re most definitely domestic terrorists who are interested in nothing more than overthrowing our government and our society.

Anyone who pays for that deserves what comes next.

But I also want to start seeing these numbnuts arrested for their acts of violence, and not in some pissant “we arrested and released them because we’re cool like that” kind of way. Arrest their asses for domestic terrorism and throw them under the prison when they’re convicted.

Make it untenable to wreck crap just because you don’t like the Orange Man being in the White House. Make protests peaceful again, for crying out loud, and make it so people come to remember that you have a right to free speech, but destruction of private property and other acts of violence aren’t speech. They’re crimes.

Take them all down.

Take everyone who funds them down.

I had a few hundred more words that I was going to put here, but it was going off on an only somewhat related tangent, so I skipped that for another day.

Instead, I’ll refocus on this by saying to Kash Patel and the Trump administration: Deeds, not words.

I’m sick of hearing about all that’s going to happen, all the people who are going to be held accountable, only for literally no one to ever be held accountable for anything.

If you want to make people respect what you do, step up and make a difference. Take down those who have acted as if the rules don’t apply to them because of their own wealth and power.

End this kind of thinking like you’re the fiery hand of God.

Then I’ll get excited.

Until then, even my typical optimism is less than willing to accept that anything will be done.

