For a lot of my life, I wasn’t down on college. I went, though I never graduated. I wanted my oldest to go, too.

However, between those two events, I started to experience a change. Now, I viewed college as only useful for those looking for a career that explicitly required a degree. If not, then it was a waste of time and money.

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But as my son wanted to be an accountant, I wanted him to go. That didn’t work out well, and he became a mechanic instead.

Still, I always figured I was inside of a bubble when it came to viewing college as not really being worth it. It turns out, I’m not.

The national online poll, taken Feb. 24 to Feb. 27, asked 1,456 adults: “Do you believe a four-year college degree is worth the cost for most Americans today, or not?” The answer indicates serious erosion in how Americans view the value of higher education. Overall, of those responding, 59% selected “Not worth the cost,” while just 24% picked “Worth the cost.” Another 16% weren’t sure. The poll has a +/-3.0 percentage-point margin of error. (By comparison, as recently as 2013, a Gallup Poll found that 70% of Americans believed college was worth the price.) A look at the responses broken down by the 36 demographic groups that I&I/TIPP follow each month shows no group is now convinced a college degree is worth the money. None. It’s yet another segment of American life in which there is surprising unison among different political ideologies: Conservatives (58% not worth it, 29% worth it), moderates (61% not worth it, 21% worth it) and liberals (60% not worth it, 20% worth it). All the major racial groupings — whites (61% not worth it, 22% worth it), and blacks and Hispanics (55% not worth it, 30% worth it) — agree a college education doesn’t give enough value to make it worthwhile. Perhaps most damning of all, parents (56% not worth is, 39% worth it) now believe higher ed is a bad deal.

I actually find it interesting that liberals and moderates are more pessimistic than conservatives on the worth of a college degree, especially considering just how leftist the universities have become.

Parents understand it’s a bad deal because they know what it used to cost, see what it costs today, and recognize that your kid will start their adult life with tens of thousands of dollars of debt before they can ever think to buy a home, but that won’t guarantee they can get a career in anything.

And some of these kids are majoring in some really stupid things.

Look, if you want to study art or creative writing, you absolutely should pursue that. You shouldn’t go into massive debt, though, to study those things. You could go to a trade school, study plumbing, and then learn all that other stuff in the evenings on your own time, and if you turn out to be someone who can make a living with that, great!

Most people can’t, and a college isn’t going to tell anyone that their chances are almost non-existent. That’s not what they’re there for.

What’s really fascinating here, though, is that this comes as people still think that everyone should go to college, tuition-free, and that it will somehow make our society better.

What they really want is for kids to go to indoctrination centers where they can be molded into good little progressive soldiers, and even the liberals in this country are sick of it. After all, “liberal” and “woke” aren’t necessarily synonyms. There are a lot of liberals who are just as sick of that flavor of stupid as the rest of us, and they can likely see the problems with college as well.

Especially when the supposed benefits aren’t really there.

And while it is still true that college graduates on average out-earn non-graduates by a significant amount, the difference is shrinking. Today, the average non-college graduate still earns just 57.4% of what the average college graduate earns. Sounds damning, until you discover that as recently as 2019, that number was 53.5%. Non-college grads are gaining, according to data from the New York Federal Reserve: “In December 2019, the average college-educated worker earned the equivalent of $1,389 in today’s dollars. By December 2025, that figure had fallen to $1,311, a 5.6% decline in real wages,” the online Investopedia wrote. “Meanwhile, an average worker without a college degree earned $753 a week in December 2025, up 1.5% from six years earlier.”

Let’s keep in mind how averages work, too. The college graduate average is skewed with particularly high-wage earners that cancel out your Starbucks baristas, while non-college graduates also include a lot of kids still in high school working at Burger King for minimum wage.

The difference for most people isn’t really as different as most might like to believe.

Plus, how much of that money has to go toward student loan debt? Making more doesn’t mean much when the difference goes toward paying a bank back.

Look, there will always be some professions that require college degrees. Doctors, lawyers, engineers, scientists, etc. Those aren’t going anywhere anytime soon, and I get that. I’m fine with it. I truly am.

What I’d like to see is an end to this idea that you need to go to college just because, or this racket that puts millions into debt over degrees that were worthless from the jump, and still treats these people like they’re somehow better than those who never fell into that trap.

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More people going into vocational programs, more manufacturing jobs, and more understanding that skills are what matter, not whether you know why the author made the curtains blue in a room described in some obscure 20th-century novel.

Educate our new adults in things that matter, that will benefit them directly, and then open the door for the other stuff if they’re interested. At least then they won’t be starving artists.

And if it means fewer people walking around with blue hair and septum piercings screaming at me about my privilege while being supported by Mommy and Daddy to the tune of five digits a month, well…I guess I’ll learn to live with that sacrifice.

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