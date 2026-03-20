Tilting At Windmills

Tilting At Windmills

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Cedar Sanderson's avatar
Cedar Sanderson
4h

I went and got my degree (graduated at age 40) because it was clear to me that it was the new highschool diploma. You literally can't land any jobs, even ones that flat do not need a degree, if you don't have a degree. Doesn't matter what the degree is, just have to have that paper. I needed to be able to support my family and make more than $10 an hour, so I worked and took out loans and mortgaged my future to get the flippin' piece of paper. I used it to start at $15 an hour, and worked my way up to $40 an hour before I stepped off the career hamster wheel as I'd got my kids safely into adulthood and independent and my husband needed me as a caregiver more than the household needed a high income. I paid off my student loans, and six months later was able to be fully self-employed, which I could not without having the loans paid off and the only debt being our mortgage.

I don't regret doing it. It enabled me to get my kids launched, with some college for each of them paid for by me, so they never had to take on loans. I got to be a scientist for a few years, which was a lifelong dream. But it's a crying shame that it's been so devalued and become what employers look for now even where there is no need to have a degree for that job.

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Russell Gold's avatar
Russell Gold
2h

It is true that in today’s corporate human-resources-driven world, you need a college degree for most high-paying jobs, but that’s a choice. In other countries, for example, you don’t necessarily have to get a bachelors degree before going to law school. And it used to be that even many high-skilled jobs were learned via apprenticeships rather than school. Other than bureaucratic resistance, there is no reason that software developers, for example, couldn’t be trained that way.

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