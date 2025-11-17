I’m not about to pretend that things aren’t expensive as hell. They are, and in some places, it’s worse than others.

One prime example is how many younger Americans are concerned they’ll never be able to afford to buy a home. Real estate prices have skyrocketed, pushing homes out of reach for many Americans, and that’s just one of many examples.

Politicians who recognize these concerns and address them are going to garner support, as we saw in this month’s election results.

However, a lot of the talk of affordability is, as one writer suggests, mostly smoke and mirrors.

If you want to run for office as a Democrat, there is a new catchword that you need to make as your main promise: “Affordability.” As anybody paying attention knows, the cry of “affordability” was the central theme that carried the Democrats to victory in all the big races this year, most notably those of Zohran Mamdani for Mayor in New York City, Abigail Spanberger for Governor in Virginia, and Mikie Sherrill for Governor in New Jersey. The same theme also carried two Democrats to victory as Public Service Commissioners in Georgia — the first victories by Democrats in statewide elections for state office in Georgia since 2006. But here is the question: Is the promise of “affordability” by these politicians something that has any prospect of being delivered through their proposed policies? Or are the proposed policies instead more likely to be useless, or even counterproductive, thus making the promise of “affordability” a scam from the outset?

To support this argument, the author notes that the Public Service Commissioners and Virginia Democrats focused on electricity prices. The PSC here in the Peach State is in charge of regulating the electricity producers, and the winners promised to freeze rates. For Governor-elect Abigail Spanberger, it was a focus on clean energy.

Which, honestly, is hilarious.

So-called green energy sources are significantly higher cost than more traditional methods for creating electricity. Solar and wind take up tons of acreage and produce relatively little energy per acre, but at a significantly higher cost. The only way to make it remotely affordable is through government subsidies, which can’t go on forever and likely won’t.

Mamdani focused on different things, such as housing affordability, and his chosen mechanism is rent control.

Rent control, of course, removes incentives to build new apartments, removes landlords’ ability to meet increased expenses, and makes it so the handful of apartments that remain are less likely to be well-maintained.

That is affordability, as the left has pushed it. They can just declare things are going to be cheaper and thus they will be, or so they want voters to believe.

Centralized economies don’t work. Governments cannot just will things into existence when they run contrary to the laws of economics. You can’t just declare that grocery stores won’t be allowed to leave Seattle, for example. There has to be some mechanism to force that, and you can’t make a company keep up a failing business. It’s just not happening.

Yet the American people are, frankly, kind of dumb if they fall for this kind of rhetoric, but in Georgia, Virginia, and New York City, they are. Yeah, even my home state has managed to become mentally disabled enough to buy into the idea that you can just will the electric companies into not having to obey the Law of Supply and Demand.

On the same token, though, there are legitimate concerns regarding affordability. The Biden administration horrifically mishandled the economy, giving us rampant inflation. The Trump tariffs aren’t exactly bringing costs down, either. Not immediately, anyway, though I’ll acknowledge there are some potential long-term benefits to his effort on that front.

The truth, though, is that the free market is the only way to bring costs down. Loosening restrictions, regulations, and other impediments to increased investment in these sectors is the surest way to make life more affordable.

Unfortunately, people don’t want to hear that. They don’t want to hear that you can’t wave a magic wand and suddenly reshape reality. I get it, because that would be awesome, but the world doesn’t work that way.

It never has and never will.

But too few people seem to realize that’s essentially what they’re falling for with these candidates. They’re big on promises and will end up short on outcomes.

Republicans would do well to start pushing back on this front, recognizing that the issues with affordability aren’t a myth, but the proposed solutions are. They need to push back with free-market answers that directly address the problem. Electricity is too high? Encourage electric companies to build more power plants, including nuclear. Housing too expensive? Let’s make it easier to build via regulation reform and tax incentives.

Share

That’s what you do. That’s how you really address affordability.

If things are too expensive, then there’s insufficient supply to meet demand. It’s just that simple. The sooner we wake the electorate up to this fact, the sooner we can see the end of this flirtation with socialism.

Tilting at Windmills is 100% reader-supported. If you enjoyed this article, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription for 15% off the first year or making a one-time donation here. You can also check out our store. Or, for more content, check out my YouTube channel. Your support is greatly appreciated.