Generally, I want my government to be accountable to the people. They work for us, and we have a right to know what they’re doing and why. There are exceptions, of course, because national security is a thing, and I don’t want our enemies learning our plans due to an overly stupid understanding of accountability.

But the problem is when some want the people to be accountable to the government.

Sure, there are times when that’s fine, too, but there are other times when it’s a real problem, especially when the downsides are so obvious.

For example, let’s talk about homeschooling a bit.