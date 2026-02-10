Tilting At Windmills

Tilting At Windmills

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yuma's Freezing's avatar
Yuma's Freezing
18h

🎯🎯🎯

Reply
Share
PoorYorick's avatar
PoorYorick
8h

Unfortunately I think this prescription is exactly what is needed. It's like chemotherapy for a bad cancer, you are going to lose some hair cells and some bone marrow cells to the chemo in order to get rid of the cancer. So academia is going to look bald and anemic for a while, but if they are tough like a cancer survivor they will regroup and come back with what is essential to live. Which is NOT paying 17k$ for a drag queen to perform at new student week like OU did a couple of years ago.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tom Knighton · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture