I don’t like the idea that the Trump administration had anything to do with Jimmy Kimmel being removed from the air. I won’t lose sleep over it since the Biden administration did far worse by trying to silence the American people on social media, but I just don’t like the government doing that sort of thing as a general rule.

But ABC returned him to the air last night.

Two companies that account for about 25 percent of the ABC affiliates, but probably about 40 percent of its viewership, vowed to preempt the show, which won’t really help his sagging numbers, but in my mind, there’s a bigger issue at stake.

ABC just told everyone that terrorism works.

See, a few years ago, they fired Roseanne Barr over a joke. It might not have been tasteful, but it wasn’t nearly as bad as some people made it out to be, either. They caught a lot of heat at the time, but didn’t back down.

Yes, Barr says it’s a double standard, and for a good reason.

However, that double standard comes after a leftist nutbar shot up an ABC affiliate in Sacramento, California.

He was ostensibly mad about Kimmel being canceled, probably because the thinking was that Trump demanded it. This makes it an act of domestic terrorism.

Returning Kimmel to the air, even if the decision had nothing to do with the shooting, just told every leftist in America that violence yields results.

In the wake of Charlie Kirk’s assassination, that’s not a good look.

Now, every leftist with an axe to grind will see violence as a viable way to create the change they want. We already know many of them agree that violence is a way to silence the opposition, but now it’s not just riots and arson in empty buildings. Now, shooting up television stations and killing opponents is perfectly acceptable.

Especially knowing the media will cover for you.

Now, I would understand this better if I could believe this was purely a business decision. The thing is, though, it’s not. Most late-night shows have ratings that are in the toilet anyway. They’re money losers, and that’s why Colbert is gone at the end of this season.

It’s also why most late-night talk shows will probably be on the chopping block sooner or later.

Kimmel wasn’t making money for ABC. Firing him wasn’t going to hurt their bottom line. They probably could have made more just selling the time for an infomercial, so no, this wasn’t a business decision.

If the shooting had nothing to do with it, then it was because they got sick of leftists screaming at them. Since they had no issue with the right screaming, either this was impacting their lives in more personal ways, or something else was at play.

And yes, with a shooting taking place, it’s hard not to assume that was a factor.

So, now the left has the green light. They shut up Charlie Kirk, and now they made a major corporation back down.

The United States stopped negotiating with terrorists because all it got us was more terrorism. It was clear that trying to be reasonable and accommodating didn’t solve the issue. It sent a signal that we were soft, so we stopped. We set a hard line, and that’s the line we should never cross.

The moment those shots were fired, ABC had a moral obligation to keep Kimmel off the air, at least for a while longer. It could not be seen as capitulating to violence unless it wanted to see a lot more violence.

Now, I don’t expect corporations to be moral. Not as a general thing, anyway. However, considering that they’ll eventually make another move driven by politics, they should be aware that they’ve just put themselves, personally, in the crosshairs.

And, to be fair, the left isn’t the only side that got the memo. They’re not the only ones with unhinged fringes, I’m afraid, and now those people on the right figure they know what it takes to make them bend the knee, too.

It was a stupid decision, at least right now.

There’s really not as much gain as they think, and there’s way more to lose.

Jimmy Kimmel just isn’t worth it. Then again, he’s not worth a well-used tube sock owned by a very lonely teenager, so…

