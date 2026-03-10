Taxes take money from, obviously, taxpayers. This isn’t exactly a revelation to anyone with even half of a neuron more than your typical toe fungus. We all know that’s how it works because, hello? “Taxpayer” kind of says it all.

But what happens when a tax that’s supposed to raise money not only fails to raise what was claimed, but costs the government a big chunk of change?

That seems to be what’s on the agenda in California with their proposed wealth tax.