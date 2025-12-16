A tale of two cities
Minnesota is not the kind of place I look for positive examples of sound economics these days, especially not in the major cities.
Large urban centers are almost universally leftist in their politics, and Minnesota’s large urban centers are even more so than usual.
So sound economic policies aren’t usually on the agenda.
And yet, we’ve got two cities that are practically attached—yes, the Twin Cities—that chose different paths to address housing, and the comparison is fascinating.