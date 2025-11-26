Last week, I wrote a bit about affordability and the mythology that surrounds it. I talked a bit about what we need to do to address that.

I also sat down with my dear friend and colleague Kira Davis over at her Substack to discuss it further. (It’s paywalled, and you should have a paid subscription over there, but if you don’t, no worries. We’re working on me getting the file and uploading it here for the weekend.)

But the long and the short of it is that the term “affordability” is the buzzword of 2025 politics, and that’s because people really are hurting, and this is one of the more reasonable takes I’ve seen addressing it.