Note: I’m dialing back to just one post per day. I can’t keep up with two any longer. Free posts will be on Monday and Wednesday. Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday will be for paid subscribers.

Capitalism is a good thing, but there’s a problem. The problem is that too many companies aren’t capitalist; they’re corporatist. They want rule by corporations, which they get by lobbying lawmakers and bureaucrats to pass laws and rules that benefit their companies, either directly or by hurting their competition.

This is called rent-seeking, and I find it morally disgusting.

Now, as some of you longtime readers may be aware, I’m a bit of a woodworker. I say “a bit” because I’m still pretty new to the whole thing, but it’s something I enjoy.

What does this have to do with rent-seeking?

Well, there’s a company called SawStop. They make really great table saws with a unique safety feature. They’re equipped with a brake and sensor that, when it detects moisture such as one might find in a human finger, it locks the saw and drops the blade down into the saw’s body.

It’s a really great bit of technology, and the saws happen to be really good saws, too, so the company has done well for itself.

However, it started out as a company seeking to license the technology, only no one wanted it at the time.

SawStop decided to try and press the United States government to mandate their technology on all new table saws, and the government was going to.

Was.

This video has a good rundown of the whole thing. (I’d embed it, but the channel doesn’t allow it for some reason.)

The short of it is that the rule that was being considered has now been tossed because it would specifically give SawStop a monopoly on table saw sales in the United States, legally. Yes, they were going to offer up a patent for the public domain, but it wouldn’t be enough to replicate the technology in and of itself.

Plus, at a time when woodworking isn’t the biggest hobby in the world, even if it had been enough, driving up the cost for a central piece of tooling that most consider essential for woodworkers ain’t the way to change that.

For example, Skil makes a jobsite saw that typically runs under $300. SawStop’s equivalent is around three times that much, and that’s a lot of money to spend on something you’re not sure you’ll even enjoy.

Especially since just being careful can prevent the need for the brake in the first place, to say nothing of the fact that if you cut wet wood, it’ll trigger the brake, which is a pain for a lot of people, especially building contractors whose lumber isn’t super dry to begin with.

Seeing the rug pulled out from under SawStop is great, but the real issue here is that it doesn’t happen often enough. Rent-seeking is all too common and all too often works.

For example, during the debate over Obamacare, Walmart came out in support of the employer mandate. Why? Because they could weather it pretty easily, while their biggest competitor, Target, would have a harder time.

They got away with it.

There are, of course, numerous examples, and they’re all wrong. This isn’t capitalism, it’s corporatism.

What’s worse is that I don’t really know how we can stop it except to have lawmakers of principle who will oppose such behavior, which is the same as wishing for a pet unicorn.

Share

Corporations are collections of people, so there is a right to speak freely. Citizens United was decided correctly on that front, and because of that right, that means companies can, in fact, use that free speech as they wish.

And sometimes, they’re right to use it to lobby.

Take the push to raise the minimum wage, for example. If the restaurant industry wants lawmakers to understand some of the ramifications of a rise in the minimum wage, they’ll need to lobby lawmakers and explain that restaurants will have to lay off people and/or raise prices; that it’s just a natural consequence.

Advocating for regulations that benefit their industry doesn’t bother me. Tons of people argue for their own interests, and we all expect that to some degree or another.

The issue is trying to hurt your competition.

Still, at least this time, someone saw what was happening and slapped it down. This needs to be the norm, not the exception.

Tilting at Windmills is 100% reader-supported. If you enjoyed this article, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription for 15% off the first year or making a one-time donation here. You can also check out our store. Or, for more content, check out my YouTube channel. Your support is greatly appreciated.