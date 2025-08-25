Tilting At Windmills

Tilting At Windmills

Discussion about this post

Tom Knighton
Aug 25

I'd like to thank everyone for the support, both today and last week. Tons of people reached out and told me how much they appreciated my work, which was nice to hear, especially as things haven't been going well.

I appreciate it, everyone.

Kurt Wullenweber
Aug 25Edited

Glad you're hanging with us!! One a day beats the ever loving hell out of none per day!

I'm a career craftsman and one of my crafts is pattern and mold making. Love it!! Graduated from welding/machinist/tool maker. ALL power tools have one thing in common: one nano-second of distraction can change your life, forever. I'm not sure, in this age of cell phones and nano-second attention spans, one can train new people. A plastic forming company I have dealt with, for decades, just had to remove ALL of their bandsaws from the facility and have gone to die-grinders with 1/8" router bits to rough trim all their parts. It is absurd and FAR more dangerous than a bandsaw, except it won't remove fingers from morons. The only things more dangerous than power saws are the mandated safety guards OSHA requires.

© 2025 Tom Knighton
